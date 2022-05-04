Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a hit-by-pitch in a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Anderson hit a solo shot to lead off the third inning and put the White Sox up 3-0. Over the last five games, he is 9-for-20 with two homers and no strikeouts. With a .329/.354/.544 batting line through the first 20 games, the 28-year-old is putting up very similar numbers to his .322/.349/.495 production over the previous three seasons.