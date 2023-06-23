Anderson (shoulder) was added to the White Sox's lineup for Friday's game against Boston.

Anderson was initially held out of Friday's lineup in favor of Zach Remillard, but Anderson officially will start for the first time since Saturday. His shoulder is still limiting his ability to throw -- hence his start at second base -- but he should still be healthy enough to resume starting everyday. The 30-year-old infielder is slashing .249/.290/.292 through 221 plate appearances this year.