Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the White Sox.
Anderson has collected two hits in all three games this season, and he has also scored a run in each contest as well. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first series of the campaign is Anderson's aggressiveness on the bases, as his stolen base in the fourth frame of Saturday's game was already his second of the campaign.
