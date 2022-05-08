Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Red Sox.
Anderson led off the game with a single and stole second base with one out to record his fourth swipe of the season. He has collected at least one hit in eight of his last ten starts, during which time he has also hit two home runs, driven in three and scored nine runs. Anderson has struck out at only a 10 percent clip across 95 plate appearances to begin the campaign, a significant improvement over his career rate of 23.7 percent.