Anderson went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the Athletics.

Anderson tallied his second multi-hit effort in his last four starts, though he's still hitting just .172 across his last 22 games. He's stolen only three bases and scored seven runs in that span, providing little fantasy appeal. Anderson has also still yet to go yard and has an abysmal .036 ISO across 263 plate appearances on the campaign.