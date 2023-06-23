Anderson (shoulder) is not in Friday's lineup against the Red Sox.
He originally injured his right shoulder a week ago and most recently appeared off the bench Tuesday against the Rangers. Elvis Andrus will start at shortstop while Zach Remillard will start at the keystone.
