Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mariners.
Anderson returned from a five-game suspension and immediately slotted back into the leadoff spot. His power production remains disappointing, though he's maintained a .287 batting average with 10 runs scored, nine RBI and two stolen bases across 27 contests since the All-Star break.
