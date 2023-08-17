Anderson's suspension was reduced to five games Thursday and he will begin serving it Friday in Colorado, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

With the suspension for participating in the Aug. 5 brawl with the Guardians going into effect Friday, the shortstop will miss the series in Colorado and the first two games in Seattle. He will return from the suspension Aug. 23, the rubber match of the series against the Mariners. Anderson's suspension was reduced after he settled with the league before an appeal hearing was needed.