Anderson went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Guardians.
Anderson extended his hitting streak to a modest four games with a single in the third inning. He then swiped second base -- his 11th of the season -- and came around to score on a three-run home run by Yoan Moncada. Anderson has hit only .237 across 18 games since returning from a groin injury June 20, though he still has 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in that span.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Receives Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: In mild slump•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Receives breather Wednesday•