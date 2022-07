Anderson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Guardians.

The shortstop was the only White Sox batter to record multiple hits in a rough night at the office for the club. Anderson extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process, and on the season he's slashing .313/.353/.417 with six homers, 12 steals, 24 RBI and 45 runs through 66 contests.