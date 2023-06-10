Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Friday against the Marlins.

Anderson has hit well across his last 15 starts by maintaining a .313 average, though he also has only four RBI and seven runs scored in that span to show for it. He chipped in his seventh stolen base of the season Friday, and his first in his last 19 games. Anderson has still yet to homer this season, and he also has only 10 RBI across 44 games.