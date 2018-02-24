White Sox's Tim Anderson: Targeting more stolen bases
Anderson said he wants to steal more bases in 2018, telling Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-TImes that he wants to reach at last 25 stolen bases. "I'll say over 25. In that 20s range is good," Anderson said before taking the field for the Friday's Cactus League opener. "I'll take more, though."
Anderson was a prolific bag-stealer in the minors, but put that part of his game on hold since being promoted to Chicago. That all changed last September when he went 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts. That's 60 percent of the 15 steals he recorded in 2017. Anderson dealt with some personal off-field setbacks last season, which contributed to a poor start and lingered well into the season before his production ticked up noticeably in August and September. The 24-year-old shortstop, who hit a three-run home run in Friday's spring training game, bashed 17 homers in 2017 and is poised to be a 20-20 player if he follows through on his plan to steal more bases.
