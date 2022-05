Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two RBI in a 4-1 win Tuesday over Cleveland.

Anderson plated the first run of the game with a single in the fifth and added an RBI on his seventh-inning double. It was his fifth stolen base of the season and second in his last three contests. The shortstop has eight multi-hit games in his last 13 appearances, slashing .379/.419/.586 in that span.