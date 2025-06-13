site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tim Elko: Resting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Elko is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Elko started in each of the White Sox first eight games since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on June 4. He'll get a well-earned day off Friday as Miguel Vargas handles first base duties.
