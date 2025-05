Elko went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Cubs.

Elko sat the last two games with a righty on the mound, but he returned Saturday against left-hander Matthew Boyd. He appears to be settling into a small-side platoon role, though the situation is likely to remain fluid. Elko is now 3-for-17 with a pair of homers and four RBI.