The White Sox selected Jankowski's contract Thursday.

Despite not joining the White Sox until mid-March after the Cubs granted him his release earlier in spring training, Jankowski was able to secure an outfield job with the South Siders. Unless the White Sox commit to right-handed hitters Austin Slater and Michael Taylor as full-time starters in the outfield while Mike Tauchman (hamstring) is on the injured list to begin the season, the lefty-hitting Jankowski could be a candidate to handle a large-side platoon role in the early going.