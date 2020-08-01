Mercedes was recalled by the White Sox on Saturday.
The 27-year-old hit a strong .317/.388/.581 across the two highest levels of the minors last season. His path to playing time isn't obvious, as he's primarily a catcher but the White Sox already have Yasmani Grandal, James McCann and Zack Collins ahead of him at the position. He's made a handful of appearances at all four corner positions throughout his minor-league career but will likely be primarily a bench bat. Tim Anderson (groin) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.