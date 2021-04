Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 6-0 win Thursday over the Royals.

Mercedes keeps stealing the show in his astonishing and unexpected start to the season. After resting Wednesday, the rookie slammed a 485 foot home run in the first inning off Brad Keller. While Mercedes won't be able to keep up this hitting pace (15-for-27) all season, it is quite the start for a player who wasn't expected to get everyday at-bats.