Mercedes was scratched from the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland for an unspecified reason.

The White Sox initially announced Mercedes as their starting designated hitter and No. 5 hitter for the series finale, but he'll instead get the day off while Jake Lamb replaces him in the lineup. Expect the team to provide more information regarding why Mercedes was removed from the lineup later Sunday, but it's possible he may just be getting a maintenance day. Mercedes had started in 14 of the White Sox's last 15 games.