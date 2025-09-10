White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Allows two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gomez allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Three of the four runs against Gomez came via the long ball, with a two-run homer by Josh Lowe in the second and a solo by Richie Palacios in the fourth. It's his first time in 18 appearances this season allowing multiple home runs. Gomez's strikeout numbers remain solid, as he has a 10.6 K/9 in his last four outings and he's only issued two walks in his last two starts after having some command issues to end August. Gomez lines up to complete a two-start week against the Guardians this weekend.
