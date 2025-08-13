White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Fans seven in first MLB start
Gomez (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over five innings. He struck out seven.
Making his first major-league start, the 25-year-old right-hander set the tone early with three scoreless frames, keeping Detroit's bats quiet before Wenceel Perez broke through with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The outing added to his growing body of work in the majors, he's now made 13 appearances this season, posting a 5.56 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Given his poise in a spot-start situation, Gomez could be in line for another turn in the rotation as the White Sox evaluate his role down the stretch.
