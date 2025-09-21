Gomez (3-3) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Padres, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Gomez worked at least five innings in his fifth consecutive start, but he still remains without a quality start in 2025. The swingman has a 4.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:27 K:BB across 56.2 innings (eight starts), leaving his fantasy value quite limited outside of the most favorable matchups. Gomez is scheduled to get one more chance to leave an impression in the Chicago rotation ahead of 2026 next weekend against the Nationals.