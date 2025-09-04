Gomez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Gomez has done some quality work since joining Chicago's rotation, as Wednesday's showing was his third start where he's surrendered one run or zero for the White Sox. The 25-year-old right-hander tossed a season-high 94 pitches in what was his fifth start of the year, so he's certainly built up to handle a traditional starter's workload to wrap up the campaign. Gomez has a 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings as a starter for the White Sox, and he's next scheduled to take the mound at home against the Rays.