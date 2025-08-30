White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Walks six in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gomez (3-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits and six walks with six strikeouts over four innings.
Gomez was allowed a grand slam in the fourth inning and struggled with command overall, throwing just 47 of 87 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high six walks. It marked a tough finish to an otherwise solid August, as the 25-year-old closed the month with a 3.86 ERA over his first four major-league starts. He'll carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:24 K:BB across 36.1 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next week.
