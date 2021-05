Collins went a combined 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in both ends of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Collins entered the first game after Yasmani Grandal moved to first base for an injured Jose Abreu (face), then as scheduled caught all seven innings in the nightcap. The young catcher has made better contact of late, going 7-for-18 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored over the last eight games.