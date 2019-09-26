White Sox's Zack Collins: Catches Wednesday
Collins started at catcher and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Indians.
Collins saw his six-game hitting streak snapped and is hitting just .088 (3-for-34) when he starts at catcher. He acknowledged to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he needs to focus on his defensive work during the offseason to prove he can be an everyday catcher. "I plan to work a little more on my catching this year," Collins said. "I worked a little bit last offseason but this year I'm going to take it to the next level and come to spring training ready to go.'' Part of a young catcher's challenge when focusing on defense is minimizing the impact it has on his bat. The White Sox like Collins' power potential and could eventually use him as the DH in 2020.
