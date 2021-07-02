Collins went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk Thursday against the Twins.

Collins took Jorge Alcala yard in the sixth inning to record his third home run of the season. He also chipped in the first stolen base of his career -- something that should not be counted on to continue moving forward. While Collins is typically buried on the depth chart, he should see some chance for increased opportunities given the number of injuries the White Sox have suffered and the continued dip in playing time for Yermin Mercedes.