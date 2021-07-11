site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-zack-collins-day-off-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Zack Collins: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Collins is not starting Sunday's series finale against the Orioles.
An 0-for-3 effort Saturday dropped Collins' average to .263 in 19 at-bats this month. Seby Zavala will bat ninth Sunday and catch Dylan Cease for the first time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read