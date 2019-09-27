Collins went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Indians.

Collins is finishing strong, having hit safely in seven of eight games (11-for-31, .355) after collecting only four hits in his first 49 at-bats. He's been given a lot of plate appearances as the designated hitter, which could become his primary role in 2020. Despite the rookie's .672 OPS in the majors, the White Sox believe in Collins' bat. He's hit 22 home runs combined between Triple-A and MLB this season, reaching double-digit home runs for the third straight season.