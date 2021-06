Collins went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a win over the Mariners in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Collins knocked an RBI double in the third inning and then cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fourth. It was his first multi-RBI game since June 16 and just his second since the start of May. He improved his OPS to .691 with 16 RBI and 11 extra-base hits through 119 plate appearances.