White Sox's Zack Collins: Drops second homer
Collins went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Royals.
Collins started at catcher and cranked his second Cactus League home run. He's 5-for-16 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and eight walks over 11 spring games. Collins is an offense-fist catcher that continues to plug away at this defensive skills, but he's unlikely to break camp with the White Sox, unless the team chooses to have as its 26th man someone that can catch. Yasmani Grandal and James McCann (on a one-year deal) are ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.
