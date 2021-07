Collins went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Astros.

Not only did Collins guide ace Lucas Giolito through a complete-game gem, he opened the scoring for the White Sox with the first of back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Tim Anderson followed him with what turned out to be the game-winning hit. With Yasmani Grandal (knee) at least another two weeks away, Collins is expected to be the primary backstop during that time.