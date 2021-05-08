site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-zack-collins-knocks-homer-in-win | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Zack Collins: Knocks homer in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Collins went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals.
Collins' fifth inning solo shot gave the White Sox a lead they would never relinquish. It was the second homer of the season for the 26-year-old catcher/DH, who is batting just .220 over 41 at-bats.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read