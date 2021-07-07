Collins went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Collins becomes a more significant piece to the White Sox after it was learned that Yasmani Grandal will miss four to six weeks with a torn tendon in his left knee. Collins has struggled at the dish in the majors, including the start of 2021, but he's slowly building respectable numbers. Since June 1, Collins is slashing .314/.386/.471 and upped his season average to .236.