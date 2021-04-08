Collins started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

Collins made his second straight start and has a home run and five RBI in the two games. He started at catcher Tuesday and gave the hot-hitting Yermin Mercedes a breather at DH on Wednesday. If/when Mercedes falls back to earth, Collins could be in line for consistent DH work, particularly against right-handed pitching.