Collins started at desginated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Collins, who made his first career start in MLB, erased an early 2-0 deficit with the homer on his first at-bat in the majors. It was a fitting debut for Collins, who has exhibited pop in his bat in the minors. The young catcher is up with the White Sox while Welington Castillo (oblique) is unavailable. Collins is expected to make his first start at catcher in one of the weekend games in Texas, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.