Collins started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.
Collins, who is still looking for his first hit of 2020, found himself in the lineup for a second straight game as as a replacement for the injured Edwin Encarnacion (shoulder). White Sox manager Rick Renteria is hoping Encarnacion, who took dry swings Friday, can elevate to normal work Saturday. That suggests Collins' window of opportunity will close soon. Prior to his two-game run in the starting lineup, Collins had just nine plate appearances.
