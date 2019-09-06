White Sox's Zack Collins: Makes third straight start
Collins started at first base and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.
True to general manager Rick Hahn's word, the White Sox are giving Collins a fair shake in September. This was his third straight start with the first two coming at designated hitter. He's 2-for-7 with a triple, an RBI and four walks in the three games.
