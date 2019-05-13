Collins (concussion) is expected to return in around five days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Collins has been sidelined with a concussion for about a week now, but is expected to enter the return to play protocol Tuesday, which usually takes five or so days to complete. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, Collins hit .256/.370/.581 with seven homers in 24 games for Triple-A Charlotte.

More News
Our Latest Stories