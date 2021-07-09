site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Zack Collins: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 9, 2021
3:21 pm ET
Collins is not starting Friday against the Orioles.
Collins is in line to get the bulk of the starts behind the plate going forward with Yasmani Grandal (knee) out for at least the next month. He'll get a breather Friday as Seby Zavala catches Dallas Keuchel.
