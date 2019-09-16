Collins is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins.

Collins has been getting frequent starts as either a catcher or a designated hitter this September, though he hasn't done much at the plate, hitting .161 with a .536 OPS. He does at least have three hits over his last two games. James McCann will catch Monday, with Jose Abreu serving as the designated hitter and Matt Skole playing first base.

