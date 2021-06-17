Collins went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Tampa Bay.
Collins finished off the scoring in the White Sox's four-run fourth inning with a two-run single, giving him six RBI over his last seven games. The backup catcher has hit safely in six of those seven contests, going 8-for-22 (.364) and raising his season average to .222.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Plates two in first game•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Appears in both doubleheader games•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Knocks homer in win•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Strong day at plate•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Average dropping•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Knocks in two in loss•