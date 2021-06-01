Collins went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Collins snapped an 11-game run without an RBI and entered the contest batting .111 (3-for-27) during that drought. The White Sox have been pleased with the advancements he's made defensively, but Collins has not shown any improvement with the bat. He has a .622 OPS with 28 strikeouts over 72 at-bats.