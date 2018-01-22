White Sox's Zack Collins: Receives spring invite
Collins has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Collins will join a long list of White Sox prospects headed to big-league camp this spring. The soon-to-be 23-year-old spent most of the 2017 season with High-A Winston-Salem, compiling a .223/.365/.443 slash-line and 17 homers in 101 games before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. The backstop has flashed some serious power in his two years of pro ball, but that has also come with some contact issues (.229 average, 28.8 percent strikeout rate). With Welington Castillo inked to a two-year deal, Collins will have some time in the minors to correct his issues before the White Sox look to him for an everyday role.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Makes strides defensively•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Gets bumped up to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Dealing with bruised forearm•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Selected for Futures Game•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Power and plate discipline at High-A•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Controlling running game•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...