Collins has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Collins will join a long list of White Sox prospects headed to big-league camp this spring. The soon-to-be 23-year-old spent most of the 2017 season with High-A Winston-Salem, compiling a .223/.365/.443 slash-line and 17 homers in 101 games before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. The backstop has flashed some serious power in his two years of pro ball, but that has also come with some contact issues (.229 average, 28.8 percent strikeout rate). With Welington Castillo inked to a two-year deal, Collins will have some time in the minors to correct his issues before the White Sox look to him for an everyday role.