Collins altered his plate approach and is more aggressive earlier in counts which has produced a 1.039 spring OPS , Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Collins has a reputation for an impeccable eye, but that less-than aggressive approach hasn't worked in MLB, where pitchers can get a young hitter out no matter what the count. In a small sample size, Collins is slashing .391/.517/.522 this spring and pushing Jonathan Lucroy to be the top backup catcher. "I've been swinging a lot more often," he said. "Still taking my walks, but it's me striking out a lot less, which is why I think you see the average a lot higher, the OPS higher." His work with the bat is one thing, but Collins needs to improve defensively as well. That's been happening under the tutelage of Yasmani Grandal, but the White Sox, who expect to go deep into the postseason, may prefer the established Lucroy as the top backup. The left-handed hitting Collins could still make the Opening Day roster as a third catcher that can also fill in at first base and DH.