Collins went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 13-2 loss to the Athletics.

Collins, who made just his fourth start at catcher, reached base safely via a hit for the first time in 24 at-bats. He homered in his first official at-bat June 21 and didn't get another one until his seventh-inning single Saturday. Collins' roster spot is not expected to survive the impending return of Welington Castillo (oblique), which could happen this coming week.

