Collins will line up behind the plate for Sunday's spring opener against the Brewers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Yasmani Grandal (knee) is slowed by inflammation and will not appear in the first two Cactus League games. Non-roster invitee Jonathan Lucroy appears to have the edge as the backup to Grandal, so it looks like manager Tony La Russa is evaluating Collins and Yermin Mercedes, who will catch Monday's contest.