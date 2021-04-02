Collins started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Collins got the Opening Day call at DH, a spot that looked like it belonged to Andrew Vaughn all spring. It's unclear if manager Tony La Russa was rewarding Collins for strong spring, or if the manager plans to use the left-handed Collins at DH against right-handers while Vaughn slots in against lefties. Vaughn will make his season debut Friday against lefty Andrew Heaney, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Collins, meanwhile, will catch Lance Lynn on Saturday. That Collins beat out Jonathan Lucroy to be the top backup catcher is a sign the team is pleased with the defensive advancements he's made this spring.