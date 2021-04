Collins went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

All three of Collins' hits were singles, but it was his third-inning walk that got him on base before he scored on a Nick Madrigal triple. Collins has one home run, five RBI, three runs scored and a .206/.289/.324 slash line across 38 plate appearances. He entered Sunday on a 0-for-15 skid.