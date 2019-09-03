Collins was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte as expected Tuesday.

The 24-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues over the summer, going just 2-for-16 at the plate with 16 strikeouts. He owns a much stronger .282/.403/.548 slash line for Charlotte. He could be a candidate for a fair number of starts down the stretch as the White Sox look to prepare for next season.

